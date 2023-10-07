Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Police release surveillance images of multiple burglaries at Silver Spring streetwear store

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 7, 2023, 6:35 PM

Montgomery County police released surveillance video images of the suspects in three burglaries in September at the Home Court store in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
Montgomery County police are hoping that the release of surveillance video images will help in identifying the suspects in the three burglaries. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
The Montgomery County police have released the photos of the cars used in the Home Court store robberies in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
Montgomery County police have released surveillance video images to help in identifying suspects involved in three burglaries at the Home Court store in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The three burglaries happened at the popular streetwear store in the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue in the overnight hours of Sept. 19, 25 and 30, according to police.

Detectives said that an investigation revealed that the suspects drove to the store and forced entry inside, where they stole items and fled.

Police said the first suspect is described as a juvenile Black man, with a thin build, wearing an Under Armour hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a juvenile Black man, with a thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

The third suspect is described as a juvenile Black man, with a thin build, with black short hair, wearing an unknown color hooded sweatshirt, pants and tennis shoes, police said.

On Sept. 19, the suspects left in a dark colored four-door sedan. On Sept. 25, the suspects left in a silver four-door sedan, and on Sept. 30, the suspects left in a dark colored four-door sedan.

Police said anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 1-866-411-8477; a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.

 

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

