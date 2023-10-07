Police release surveillance images of multiple burglaries at Silver Spring streetwear store

Montgomery County police have released surveillance video images to help in identifying suspects involved in three burglaries at the Home Court store in Silver Spring, Maryland.
The three burglaries happened at the popular streetwear store in the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue in the overnight hours of Sept. 19, 25 and 30, according to police.
Detectives said that an investigation revealed that the suspects drove to the store and forced entry inside, where they stole items and fled.
Police said the first suspect is described as a juvenile Black man, with a thin build, wearing an Under Armour hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
The second suspect is described as a juvenile Black man, with a thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.
The third suspect is described as a juvenile Black man, with a thin build, with black short hair, wearing an unknown color hooded sweatshirt, pants and tennis shoes, police said.
On Sept. 19, the suspects left in a dark colored four-door sedan. On Sept. 25, the suspects left in a silver four-door sedan, and on Sept. 30, the suspects left in a dark colored four-door sedan.
Police said anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 1-866-411-8477; a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.
