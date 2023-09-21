Police search for 4 suspects in Silver Spring armed carjacking and robbery

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for four suspects who they believe are involved in an armed robbery and carjacking in Silver Spring.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for four suspects who they believe are involved in an armed robbery and carjacking in Silver Spring.

According to police, on Aug. 29 just after 2 a.m., a man was walking in the 8600 block of 13th Street when he was approached by the suspect on a bicycle, threatening him and indicating he had a weapon.

The man gave the suspect his wallet before he fled the scene.

Shortly after, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 7-Eleven located in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue for reports of a carjacking. According to officials, a man standing outside of the convenience store was approached by the same suspect on the bike who pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to his silver Toyota Camry.

In the preliminary investigation, police found that the one suspect picked up three other boys in the stolen Camry and attempted another armed robbery in Takoma Park later that day.

One suspect is described as a juvenile Black male who is around 14 to 16 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, wearing all black clothing including a black ski mask and white and black Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro shoes, police said.

Police released surveillance footage of another attempted carjacking.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call police at 1-866-411-8477 as there will be a reward of up to $10,000.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.