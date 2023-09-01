Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 killed in kayaking…

1 killed in kayaking incident along Potomac River, officials say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 17, 2023, 10:51 PM

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer says a woman kayaking in the area of the C & O Canal National Historic Park has died. (Courtesy, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
(1/5)

Montgomery County, Maryland, officials said a young woman out kayaking along the Potomac River died Sunday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer said officials responded to a call for assistance at roughly 3:15 p.m. in the area of the C & O Canal National Historic Park.

One adult female, Piringer said, was pinned “under a rock (in hydraulics)” when multiple people came to try and help her. The woman is believed to be one of roughly two dozen adults traveling to the area with an out-of-state college kayak group.

Details on how the woman became trapped remain under investigation by officials.

Hours after first responders arrived, despite aid from passersby and support from first responders, the unidentified woman died.

Piringer said that D.C. police are currently investigating the incident.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

