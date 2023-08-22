Silver Spring man installed hidden cameras in Airbnb, police say

A man was arrested on Thursday for installing hidden cameras in an Airbnb and a renter's bedroom in his brother's Silver Spring house in 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.

Larry Goisse, 38, was issued an arrest warrant in February 2023, for installing those cameras and being a “peeping tom.” Goisse was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 5, 2022, a couple from Texas found hidden cameras inside smoke detectors in the bedroom and bathroom of an Airbnb room they had rented in the 1100 block of Dale Drive, according to a news release.

Police say the couple left the residence and reported the cameras to the authorities at a nearby Target.

Officers say they responded to the residence and spoke to the homeowner, who denied knowing anything about the hidden cameras and allowed them to search his house. The homeowner told officers that his twin brother, Larry Goisse, and a male renter both lived at the residence.

The male renter allowed officers to search his room, police said, where another hidden camera was found in a smoke detector.

Goisse denied officers access to his bedroom before a search and seizure warrant of the residence was obtained, according to authorities. Police say they found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and evidence connecting Goisse to the cameras.

Goise was picked up from a New Jersey correctional facility on Aug. 17 and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where police say he is being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be another victim of this crime or has information about these crimes to visit the Crime Solvers website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org or call 1-866-411-8477.

