PHOTOS: Dan Snyder’s Potomac palace is now $14 million more affordable

This is not the first time Snyder has tried to shake this residence.
He also asked $49 million for it in 2018, but that didn’t seem to work out. Since then, he’s purchased another riverfront mansion — this one for $48 million, located near George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Virginia and a downsize for Snyder with 16,000 square feet of space.
Snyder reportedly bought the Potomac mansion for a little over $8.6 million in 2000, from the estate of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle. Before joining WTOP, she covered local Connecticut news at the Rivereast News Bulletin and reported on Congress