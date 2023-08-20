PHOTOS: Dan Snyder’s Potomac palace is now $14 million more affordable

Now, Snyder's five-bedroom estate and its 15.2 acres of land can be yours — for just under $35 million.

The four-story mansion is made out of French limestone. Guests can enter the house through a custom wrought-iron door, if they make it up the half-mile driveway. Along with the main residence, the buyer will also have access to a separate guesthouse and staff house. The house offers a lounge spa, gym and commercial-grade chef's kitchen, among other amenities. In all, the property boasts 10 bathrooms — each of the five bedrooms has its own en-suite. The house also has its own elevator. On the lower level, you'll find a mahogany-paneled club room and a wine cellar. Snyder had a cinema installed in 2017. Need somewhere to park your 12 cars? Fortunately, there are spaces scattered across a covered garage, the main residence and the guesthouse. The primary bedroom takes up the whole second floor, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows plus a sitting room, dressing room and two full spa-inspired bathrooms. You can also access a private terrace with Potomac River views from the second floor bedroom. The grounds are landscaped in the 18th-century jardin l'anglaise, or English garden, style.

As excited as some Washington Commanders fans were about former owner Dan Snyder’s sale of the team last month, nobody seems quite as interested in taking real estate off his hands.

Snyder put his 30,000-square-foot Potomac, Maryland mansion up for sale in February, asking a cool $49 million for the property. But this week, the price dropped $14 million.

Now, the five-bedroom estate and its 15.2 acres of land can be yours — for just under $35 million.

This is not the first time Snyder has tried to shake this residence.

He also asked $49 million for it in 2018, but that didn’t seem to work out. Since then, he’s purchased another riverfront mansion — this one for $48 million, located near George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Virginia and a downsize for Snyder with 16,000 square feet of space.

Snyder reportedly bought the Potomac mansion for a little over $8.6 million in 2000, from the estate of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor.

