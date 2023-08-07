Montgomery Co. to provide more funds for businesses affected by Purple Line project

Between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, businesses affected by the Purple Line Rail Project can apply to receive $5,000 from the county's Business Center.

Small businesses in Montgomery County, Maryland that were hit hard by construction of the new Purple Line will soon be able to apply for financial assistance.

Between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, businesses affected by the Purple Line Rail Project can apply to receive $5,000 from the county’s Business Center.

This is the third phase of the grant program.

It’s part of an effort to support businesses in the Purple Line Light Rail construction corridor through a $815,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce.

“We have worked very closely with them to mitigate the challenges they are facing through support, such as these grants,” said County Executive Marc Elrich.

“Our new Business Center staff will be proactively reaching out and making sure every eligible business in this corridor is aware of this grant opportunity,” he added.

A business may be eligible for assistance through the program if it:

Is registered and in good standing with the Maryland State Department of Assessment & Taxation (SDAT)

Has suffered revenue loss due to the construction of the Purple Line Light Rail project

Has a physical location adjacent to the construction of the Purple Line Light Rail project

Has 20 or fewer employees

Is independently owned and operated

Did not receive a prior Purple Line grant during Phase I or Phase II of the grant program

Is not a subsidiary of another business

Is not dominant in its field of operations

The county will hold informational sessions on the program from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31 at 8070 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

For more information or to apply for the grant, visit the Montgomery County Business Center website.

