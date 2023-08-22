MCPS concedes ‘multiple failures’ in response to allegations against principal

Montgomery County Board of Education President Karla Silvestre said there was a “repeated failure” of the school system to respond to complaints lodged against a middle school principal accused of sexual harassment and bullying.

Montgomery County Board of Education President Karla Silvestre said there was a “repeated failure” of the school system to respond to complaints lodged against a middle school principal accused of sexual harassment and bullying.

But at Tuesday’s news conference, she told reporters that the school board is “confident” that the law firm hired by Montgomery County Public Schools to investigate the case “can undertake a fair and independent process.”

That’s despite the fact that two county council members, Council President Evan Glass and Council member Dawn Leudtke, have called on the school board to hand the investigation over to the county’s own inspector general.

Asked about that, Silvestre said, “We welcome the support of the (inspector general),” but gave no indication that the school system would not continue with the law firm of Jackson Lewis, which has worked on the behalf of the school system in the past.

Silvestre added that the board “is appalled at what has been alleged” and said the investigation by Jackson Lewis is being conducted in two parts. The first will focus on what she called “any potential failures” in the promotion of Joel Beidleman, the principal at the center of allegations of bullying and sexual harassment going back several years.

Beidleman’s promotion in June despite the numerous complaints against him was reported by the Washington Post. Beidleman, who served as Farquhar Middle School’s principal and had been promoted to serve as principal at Paint Branch High School, has been placed on administrative leave.

Silvestre said the school board expects a report from Jackson Lewis on circumstances around the promotion by Sept. 8. The next phase of the investigation, into Title IX issues, will continue, she added.

Montgomery County Superintendent Monifa McKnight also repeated her earlier pledge that there would be a thorough investigation: “This is my life’s work for children and families … so that means we all accept accountability and responsibility when our environment is harmed.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.