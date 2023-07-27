Montgomery Co. police unveil stealthier cruisers to catch traffic offenders

The Montgomery County police department is rolling out two new cruisers Thursday, both designed to stealthily catch drivers who violate traffic laws.

The Montgomery County, Maryland, police department is rolling out two new cruisers on Thursday, both designed to stealthily catch drivers who violate traffic laws.

The standard “slick-top” cruiser looks similar to traditional police cars — however, instead of light bars mounted on the roof, slick-top lights will be placed inside the vehicle, on top of the windshield and in the rear window.

The second new cruiser, the “ghost graphic,” will have the same slick-top design, plus one additional feature: The police department’s decal will be printed on the side of the vehicle in gray and white lettering, rather than in the standard black and gold seen on most of the county’s patrol cars.

According to police, the decals are “faint during the day but are highly reflective at night.”

“The subdued profile of these vehicles will better allow officers to better observe drivers in traffic who may be speeding, texting while driving, not wearing seat belts, driving impaired or driving aggressively,” a department news release read.

The cruiser updates come as a result of the county’s Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate serious and fatal road accidents for all drivers, passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians by 2030.

