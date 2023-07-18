Man who killed ex’s friend in ‘jealous rage’ outside Md. hotel to spend 50 years in prison

A man who prosecutors said chased his ex-girlfriend's friend to field next to a Maryland hotel and killed him in a "jealous rage" will spend 50 years in prison.

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Kyle Noble, 30, in the death of Efrain Arias, 31. Noble was sentenced to 60 years with all suspended but 50 years, as well as five years of probation when he is released, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Arias was killed on Sept. 15, 2019, outside a hotel in Germantown. Police said that Arias arrived at the hotel in a car driven by a woman when Noble approached them. At the time, he was on probation for a Frederick County stabbing that happened in April 2017.

Noble chased Arias into a field next to the hotel parking lot, where he was later found “bleeding profusely,” charging documents said. Arias had injuries to his face and head.

The woman told police that Noble tried to punch Arias in the face. Arias ran screaming, with Noble in pursuit.

Noble had blood on his face and body when he returned, the woman said. He also reportedly told her, “If you call the police, I’ll kill you.”

Noble stabbed Arias, police said, then came back and robbed him as he was dying.

Prosecutors said the attack was “fueled by drug-seeking behavior and a jealous rage.”

The original trial in September 2022 ended in a hung jury. He was convicted last month during a retrial.

“This is a situation where it took a number of years and continued dedication on the part of our prosecution team and the Montgomery County Police Department to ensure justice was served,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement last month.

