Man convicted of killing ex’s friend in Germantown, faces up to 60 years in prison

A 30-year-old man was convicted by a jury for second-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2019 death and robbery of his ex-girlfriend’s friend in Germantown, Maryland.

Prosecutors said the incident happened in September 2019 when Kyle Noble attacked 31-year-old Efrain Arias, as Arias exited a vehicle in the parking lot of an Extended Stay America hotel in Germantown.

Noble chased Arias down a hill into a field close to the parking lot, where he fatally stabbed and robbed him, according to prosecutors.

“The attack was fueled by drug-seeking behavior and a jealous rage, as the victim was a friend of the defendant’s ex-girlfriend,” prosecutors said during the trial.

This case was first tried in September 2022, but concluded in a hung jury. Prosecutors said that Noble did this crime while on probation for an April 2017 stabbing in Frederick County. Noble also pleaded guilty to a March 2014 robbery in Montgomery County.

“This is a situation where it took a number of years and continued dedication on the part of our prosecution team and the Montgomery County Police Department to ensure justice was served,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a news release.

Noble is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17, where he faces up to 60 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of 25 years, as it was his third conviction for a violent crime in the state, prosecutors said.

