Man charged with murder in Silver Spring parking garage killing

Ramone Christopher Ramsay has been charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Baltimore man inside a downtown Silver Spring parking garage.

Ramone Christopher Ramsay, 30, appeared in Montgomery County District Court on Thursday and is being held without bond. Ramsay is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Kymani Elijah Bailey early Saturday morning inside Public Parking Garage 3, near Thayer and Silver Spring avenues.

Montgomery County police said Bailey was walking inside the parking garage after he left a restaurant when Ramsay came up to him and started shooting.

It happened on the first day of Montgomery County’s paid Saturday parking, which county officials said will help pay for more lighting, cameras and other safety and security measures for facilities in Downtown Silver Spring and other areas.

Ramsay faces charges of first and second degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment, as well as a number of firearm offenses. He’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11.

WTOP’s Dana Sukontarak and David Andrews contributed to this report.

