Baltimore man fatally shot inside Silver Spring public parking garage

A Baltimore, Maryland, man was fatally shot inside a downtown Silver Spring parking garage early Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County police.

A Baltimore, Maryland, man was fatally shot inside a downtown Silver Spring parking garage early Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County police.

Police confirmed that the victim was 21-year-old Kymani Elijah Bailey.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police responded to numerous calls of shots fired inside Public Parking Garage 3, near Thayer and Silver Spring Avenues.

Upon arrival, they found Bailey with an apparent gunshot wound on the first level of the parking garage, who was later pronounced dead.

According to a police investigation, Bailey was walking inside the parking garage after he left a restaurant when an unknown suspect came up to him and started shooting.

Police said it’s too soon to provide information about the suspect. They’re offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that would lead to an arrest. Police said anyone with information is asked to dial 1-866-455-8477.

The shooting happened on the first day of Montgomery County paid Saturday parking, which county officials say will help fund more lighting, cameras and other safety and security measures for facilities in Downtown Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton.

Last December, a 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the stairwell of the Wayne Avenue Garage in downtown Silver Spring, less than a half-mile away from the garage in Saturday’s shooting.

Below is a map of where Saturday’s shooting took place.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.