A cemetery for forgotten toys: Montgomery Co. now accepting more electronic disposals

Broken drones, wonky handheld vacuum cleaners and VHS tapes that have been sitting on bookshelves for ages now have a place to go — and it’s not the trash.

Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection has more options for county residents who don’t want to add to the landfill, but who have been at a loss as to what do with things like empty printer ink and toner cartridges.

Those items and more are now being accepted at the Shady Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station in Derwood, Maryland.

The expansion is possible in part due to the county’s work with organizations and recycling facilities that either refurbish electronics, or break them down and sell the metal and plastic parts.

If county residents want to get rid of electronics like cameras, drones or surveillance cameras, they’re being advised to wipe those items of personal data before dropping them off.

Items are accepted at the recycling area at the transfer station during normal operating hours.

Access is restricted to county residents; proof of residency is required when items are brought to be dropped off.

The items newly-added to the list of electronics and accessories that can be recycled are:

Audio tapes

Cameras

Clocks

Drones

Empty printer ink and toner cartridges

Remote controls

Small handheld electric tools

Small handheld vacuum cleaners

Surveillance cameras

VHS/cassette tapes

The complete list of items that can be recycled, and how they can be recycled, can be found on the Montgomery County website.

