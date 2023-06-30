Va. man, Montgomery Co. responders recognized for attempted rescue in Cabin John Creek

Several Montgomery County responders and a good Samaritan were recognized Friday for their efforts in rescuing a woman in Cabin John Creek.

Tyrone Robinson and Montgomery County police officer Michael Chindbloom. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich honors police officers for their response to an emergency in Cabin John Creek last week. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Tyrone Robinson of Woodbridge, Virginia, was on his way to work last Friday when he noticed a woman with her leg swung over a bridge overlooking Cabin John Creek.

Robinson stopped and ran back to the bridge, but the woman wasn’t there. So, he made his way toward a side ramp and saw the woman in the water moving her leg.

He worked his way down to the embankment, approached the woman and then held her. He screamed for help, until the first Montgomery County police officer arrived.

The woman, who police said was in her 50s, later died from her injuries. Nonetheless, Robinson and several law enforcement officials were recognized Friday at the 2nd District police station in Bethesda, Maryland, for their rescue efforts.

“Any chance that person had at surviving was all due to the fact that you actually got there and got them out of the water,” County Executive Marc Elrich said Friday.

Robinson, Officer Michael Chindbloom, Sgt. David Hall, Officer John Chabala and Fire Inspector Rich Cavey were all honored for their parts in last Friday’s rescue.

Before police arrived, Robinson said he was trying to comfort the unidentified woman.

“People don’t care about other people at times,” Robinson said. “Everyone needs help. It was just a natural thing for me to do.”

He compared the scene to “something out of a movie,” because he said he was in the water for about 25 minutes until Chindbloom ultimately found him.

As Chindbloom made his way toward the pair, he took off some of his gear, so it wouldn’t get wet and pull him down into the water, according to 2nd District Station Cmdr. Amy Daum. He saw Robinson holding the woman’s head above the water and didn’t hesitate to approach.

It was unlike anything he has experienced in his career, he said.

“I knew what I had to do and just jumped in without really thinking about it,” Chindbloom said. “It wasn’t until I was in the water that I really started to comprehend what could actually happen. Getting her across was more of an issue, making sure we were safe, as (well) as the victim.”

Daum praised their efforts in navigating a dangerous stretch.

“These individuals entered without regard to their own safety in order to attempt to save a life, and for that we thank them,” Daum said.

Hall, the commander, said Chindbloom had to work his way through woods, a rocky embankment and then submerge himself in the water.

“There was complexities in knowing where exactly they were, because at 495, there’s a few different bridges and overpasses, and River Road I know comes from multiple different locations,” Hall said. “There’s multiple different ways to enter that exit and entrance ramp onto 495.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.