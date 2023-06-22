Teen jogger fights off attacker in Chevy Chase, police say

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police said an attempted sexual assault happened as a 17-year-old girl was jogging in Chevy Chase on Wednesday afternoon.

A police investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was assaulted Wednesday while jogging in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police, which called the attack “an attempted sexual assault,” said it happened as she was jogging on Beach Drive at the intersection of Leland Street around 2:30 p.m.

A man, who appeared to be in his 20s, approached the victim while driving a white Ford vehicle and asked her if she wanted a ride, according to police.

When the teen said no, police said he got out of the vehicle, possibly a Crown Victoria, and grabbed her — before attempting to sexually assault her.

The teen was able to fight the man off before he drove away toward East-West Highway.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police, along with Montgomery County police, said officers secured the crime scene and canvassed the area as the teen was checked out at a hospital.

She was not injured and no arrest has been made, according to police. The Maryland-National Capital Park Police said it is placing more patrol units in the area following the attack.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Park Police Tip Line at 301-929-2748 or CrimeTips@mncparkpolice.org.

A map of the area is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.