Police investigating Pride, Ukrainian flag burnings in Silver Spring

Montgomery County authorities are investigating the burnings of Pride and Ukrainian flags throughout Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Police Department said it had determined several of the flags were burned overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. In a news release, the department said it was working to identify who was responsible for the “multiple hate-based vandalisms.”

The burnings occurred in the Mansfield Road, Wayne Place, Ellsworth Place, Greenbrier Drive, Pershing Drive and Deerfield Drive neighborhoods.

In a Ring camera surveillance video released by news outlet NBC Washington, a person is seen covering their face while setting a pride flag on fire outside a home in downtown Silver Spring. The fire caused burn marks on the door frame.

“Crime has kind of increased in this area, but I’ve never seen anything directed towards a specific group, and this was pretty loud,” Chris Middleton told NBC Washington.

Council member Kate Stewart said the Park Hills neighborhood is “in shock” about what happened.

Council President Evan Glass said he lives in the neighborhood because it “celebrates diversity.”

“I have to hope that these individuals don’t live in the community. I hope they do not return to this community,” Glass said.

Police are appealing to the public for home surveillance footage of suspicious activity. Anyone with video is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.

Information can also be submitted anonymously at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

