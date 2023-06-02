Montgomery Co. police searching for man suspected of groping women along Bethesda Trolley Trail

Montgomery County, Maryland, police are searching for a suspect they say groped women on two separate occasions near the Bethesda Trolley Trail last month.

Montgomery County, Maryland, police are searching for a suspect they say groped multiple women on two separate occasions near the Bethesda Trolley Trail last month.

The suspect groped women in the adjacent neighborhood along the trail between Edson Lane and Tuckerman Lane, police said in a news release Friday.

In the first case, on May 21 at 9:30 p.m., a woman was walking on Nicholson Lane near the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center when police said she was approached by a man riding an electric scooter. The suspect knocked her to the ground and groped her. She was able to run away and call police, according to the release.

Then, on May 23, two women were walking along the trail when they were approached by the same suspect riding an electric scooter. The suspect, police said, followed them and “touched them inappropriately.” One of the victims took a video of the suspect as he fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as an adult man, possibly white or Asian, who’s 5-feet, 10-inches tall with short black hair. He was riding an electric gray or black scooter and wearing black-rimmed glasses and a light gray-hooded sweatshirt with a multicolor rainbow design on the back and black pants, police said.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims, and urge anyone with information or who may be a victim to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

