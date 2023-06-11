Germantown man shot and killed at apartment complex

A 57-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday night at a Germantown, Maryland, apartment complex where he lived, police said.

Errick Roy Dixon was shot and killed in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road at around 8 p.m., Montgomery County police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police said officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. A man, later identified as Dixon, who appeared to have been shot, was found behind one of the apartment buildings.

Police provided aid to Dixon until fire and rescue crews came. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw a number of people who drove away from the area, but there are no suspects in custody, according to police.

The police department did not give a description of any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

