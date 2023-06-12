‘It needs to be celebrated’: DC actor performs one-man show at Juneteenth celebration

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Listen to a portion of Vincent Stovall's one-man show.

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

A D.C.-based actor is performing a one-man show on Saturday as part of Montgomery County’s Juneteenth celebration.

Vincent Stovall, an actor, poet and music composer, will be doing his own brand of storytelling when he performs “I Got Somethin’ to Say and I’m Gon’ Say It” during the Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom festival at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, Maryland.

‘A story that needs to be told’

Though it became a federal holiday only two years ago, some consider Juneteenth the oldest African American holiday.

The holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., but according to a recent Pew Research study, only 28 states and D.C. recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday. During public holidays, state government offices are closed and state workers get a paid day-off.

Stovall says Juneteenth is a day that should be recognized nationwide.

“The freedom of our people two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed is something that needs to be celebrated, and a story that needs to be told,” he said.