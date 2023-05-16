Live Radio
You might need a bigger bin: Montgomery Co. to recycle old mattresses

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

May 16, 2023, 6:02 PM

Cans, bottles, plastic containers.

Everyone’s used to recycling all kinds of household items, but what about some of the larger items in your home?

It turns out you can indeed recycle your mattress if you live in Montgomery County, Maryland. But before you toss that California King, be aware — there are rules.

According to newly released information from the county’s Department of Environmental Protection, mattresses and box springs can be recycled at the Shady Grove Processing Facility and the Transfer Station in Gaithersburg.

Items that can be accepted for recycling include:

  • Adjustable base mattresses
  • Hybrid mattresses — spring coils with multiple layers of foam
  • Innerspring mattresses
  • Latex mattresses
  • Memory foam mattresses
  • Metal and wood bed base foundations and/or box springs.

The condition of the mattress is also important. Mattresses that are broken, bent or folded are not accepted. Waterlogged, bug infested or mattresses with blood or feces stains are not acceptable.

If you were thinking that you could pop old futons, sofa beds, infant carriers or bassinet mattresses, forget it. They are not accepted in any condition.

Pillows, sleeping bags and mattress toppers are also not taken at the recycling center.

For more information on recycling in Montgomery County, check out the county’s website.

