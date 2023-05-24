Teenager charged as adult in shooting death of another teenager inside Wheaton Metro

A teenager has been arrested for the shooting death of another teenager inside a Montgomery County, Maryland, Metro station.

A teenager has been arrested for the shooting death of another teenager inside a Montgomery County, Maryland, Metro station.

Emmanuel Leonard Simmonds, 16, is accused of shooting and killing Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr., 18, of Greenbelt.

Simmonds faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other related charges. Montgomery County police said that he has been charged as an adult.

Police said that on May 18, Simmonds and other boys were on the escalator inside the Wheaton Metro station with Leslie Jr. and a group of friends, when a fight broke out between the two groups.

Simmonds allegedly shot Leslie Jr. on the train platform, boarded a train and left the scene, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Simmonds was arrested at home after detectives identified him as the suspect. A 14-year-old was also arrested — charged with accessory after the fact. The charges for the 14-year-old will be processed through the Maryland juvenile justice system, police said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.