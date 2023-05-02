Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville man sentenced to…

Rockville man sentenced to life plus 65 years for killing former boss

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

May 2, 2023, 1:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Rockville, Maryland, man has been sentenced to life plus 65 years in prison for the murder of his ex-boss, Geoffrey Biddle, two years ago.

Billy Phillips pleaded guilty last month to the June 2021 killing of Biddle, 66, the former CEO of Gaithersburg-based Payment solutions.

Biddle was found shot to death in the basement of his Bethesda home. Investigators said Phillips, who was fired from Payment Solutions a year earlier for fraud, went to Biddle’s home to steal checks, cash and credit cards. When he encountered Biddle, he killed him by shooting him four times.

Investigators also said Phillips disabled Biddle’s car to prevent his escape and impersonated Biddle by email to excuse’s Biddle’s absence from work.

Phillips had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Phillips’ life plus 65 year sentence, handed out in Montgomery County Circuit Court, is the maximum under Maryland law.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the cases is among the most evil he has seen.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up