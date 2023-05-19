Live Radio
Montgomery County school bus crash sends 2 to hospital

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

May 19, 2023, 5:30 PM

One adult and one child have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a Friday morning crash involving a school bus in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

School leaders at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, confirmed in an email to WTOP that the accident involved a member of their senior class and his younger brother, and that both are “in critical condition.”

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials said both victims were in a black BMW 328xi that collided with the bus as it was turning left from East Village Avenue onto Plum Creek Drive, at approximately 7:42 a.m. on Friday morning.

Officials also said that six children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash, and though some sustained minor injuries, none were transported to area hospitals.

The school bus was heading to Forest Oak Middle School at the time of the crash.

Vehicle traffic in the area is expected to be impacted as Montgomery County police conduct a crash investigation. Detectives ask anyone with additional information regarding this collision to contact them at (240) 773-6620.

A map of the crash scene is below.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for the latest.

