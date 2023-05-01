Maryland teenager’s self-portrait will join well-known works of art at US Capitol

17-year-old Oliva Ensign, who attends MCPS Visual Arts Center Program at Albert Einstein High School, won the Eighth District Congressional Art Competition with her self-portrait, “The Memory Quilt: Pieces of Myself."

Famous works of art, such as John Trumbull’s painting of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, hang in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol; and soon, a Maryland teenager’s self-portrait will be on display, as well.

Oliva Ensign, 17, of Silver Spring, Maryland, won the Eighth District Congressional Art Competition with “The Memory Quilt: Pieces of Myself.”

Now through May 7, other students’ artworks entered in the competition is available at Vizarts in Rockville.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announced the winner. in an interview with WTOP, Raskin said, “the winner’s piece, I could only describe it as spellbinding!”

Along with Ensign’s artwork, pieces by 17 runners-up were recognized by Raskin. “I was blown away by the technical skill and the artistic vision that the young people brought” to their entries.

Ensign’s colored-pencil portrait shows her reaching forward toward the viewer. The 11th-grader at Albert Einstein High School said that gesture is her extending her hand to adulthood, and her future.

“I wanted to create something that was expressing my inner emotions about that, and also having strength and going forward,” Ensign said.

In the drawing, she is surrounded by a quilt that features koi, the ornamental fish frequently seen in Asian art. Ensign sees koi as a symbol of perseverance, a quality she said, “I feel is really needed during these challenging times, especially for people of my age.”

The works of the students include serious themes, and Raskin said “one of the dynamic roles of art is to be able to express in a profound way, people’s experiences, even when those experiences are difficult.”

Raskin was asked why showcasing the work of young artists is so important to him.

Raskin said that students who excel academically, or in athletics, are frequently lauded, but there are many children who are motivated by the arts.

“I want to make sure that they get their fair share of the limelight,” Raskin said.

He said that he also enjoyed drawing and painting but added, with a laugh, “I certainly never won any competitions.”

Ensign thanked Raskin and her teachers at the Visual Arts Center magnet program at Einstein High School.

“I have such amazing teachers,” Ensign said, giving a shoutout to Einstein VAC teachers Sarah Harnish and Mygenet Harris.

She said winning and getting the chance to have her work displayed in the U.S. Capitol was a thrill.

“It’s beyond words,” Ensign said. “I never really imagined myself in this position.”

Ensign also credited her parents and extended family with supporting her love of the arts, and she does intend to pursue a career in the arts. She knows there are challenges in being able to make a living with art, but, “It’s something that I really love.”

Asked about how she feels about the impact of AI on art, she called it “a blessing and a curse.” Artificial intelligence can render some amazing images, but she said, “I’m not overly worried, since I know that people still have a deep support and a love for the art people create.”