Cause of fatal Silver Spring apartment fire still ‘undetermined’

In a newly released report put together by the Montgomery County Fire and Explosive Investigations Unit, the cause of a fire last February at a Maryland apartment complex was classified as “undetermined.”

The early morning fire on Feb. 18 claimed the life of Melanie Diaz, 25, a former Georgetown University student who lived on the 11th floor of the Arrive apartment building at 8750 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. Her two dogs were also killed in the fire while Diaz tried to escape. Seventeen others were hospitalized and dozens were displaced.

The report revealed that the fire at the 15-story building started in an apartment on the seventh floor, near a recliner, table and sofa, where multiple electronics were charging.

Officials said a device could have malfunctioned but couldn’t be sure what caused the fire. Strong wind conditions, open doors, and delays in reporting the fire were listed as contributing factors, as well.

“Based on investigator observations and witness statements, there was no functioning smoke alarm in the fire apartment,” the report said.

The high-rise did not have a sprinkler system, which, per state code, all older high-rises need to be equipped with one by 2033.

The report did not rule out smoking, as at least one of the occupants of the apartment where the fire started reported using a cigarette and using the sink as an ashtray.

Investigators said the explosion was likely caused by aerosol cans one of the occupants, who lived where the fire started, used to spray paint.

Following Diaz’s death, a fire safety bill was introduced in her honor; the bill did not pass during this last General Assembly session.

Based on the findings, the report concluded no criminal acts or intentions were suspected, and the case is considered closed.