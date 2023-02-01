1 dead, 15 injured in downtown Silver Spring apartment fire; hundreds displaced

A woman has died and 15 others are injured after a three-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials respond to a fatal fire at the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex on Feb. 18, 2023.
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
Residents at the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex in Montgomery County discuss the impact of the fatal fire on Feb. 18, 2023.
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
One resident at the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex in Montgomery County, Maryland, stands with soot on their face at the scene of the fire on Feb. 18, 2023.
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials carry emergency response materials across the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex on Feb. 18, 2023.
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
Fire crews respond to the scene in downtown Silver Spring.
(WTOP/Stetson Miller)
WTOP/Stetson Miller
(Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook)
Courtesy, Daniel Lawrence via Facebook
A woman has died after a three-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland. At least 15 others were injured in the blaze.
Authorities said one person was in critical condition and several residents were hospitalized after the fire — originating in the living room of a seventh-floor apartment — caused approximately $2 million in damages and displaced more than 400 residents.
Two dogs and one cat also died in the fire, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
Three firefighters, of the 100 that responded to the fire, sustained non-life-threating injuries and were treated and released.
Crews responded to calls for a fire at the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex at around 6 a.m., Piringer said.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but heavy smoke remained throughout the building.
“They were faced with a lot of chaos,” Piringer told WTOP’s Stetson Miller. “They had a significant fire on the seventh floor [with] heavy, thick black smoke and heat.”
Rescue crews helped get residents out of the building, including some trapped in the building’s hallways and on balconies.
“We were on the balcony of our neighbor’s apartment, trying to be as (far) away from the fire as we could. We couldn’t get down the stairs because there’s just too much smoke,” a resident told Miller.
Our news partners at NBC Washington spoke with one resident who feared for their life.
“It was all black in the stairwell. I couldn’t breathe, my eyes were watering up, and so I said, ‘You know what, I’m not going to make it,’’’ resident
Stephen Wilkes said. “It was wild.”
Below is the area where the fire broke out:
WTOP’s Matt Small, Ciara Wells, Tadiwos Abedje, Ivy Lyons and Stetson Miller contributed to this report.
