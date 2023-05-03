3 hurt after box truck overturns in messy Beltway crash

Three people were hurt after a box truck carrying ceiling tiles crashed on the Capital Beltway on Wednesday afternoon, prompting lengthy delays for drivers.

The crash happened about 12:15 p.m. on Interstate 495 near River Road, when the box truck collided, overturned and then rolled, according to Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Part of the box truck was “obliterated” in the crash, Piringer said on Twitter, and some fuel spilled.

Emergency crews evaluated the three patients on the scene and said it does not appear any of the injuries are life-threatening.

Lanes on both the Inner and Outer Loops near the crash were blocked by the police response and investigation for a few hours after the crash.

All lanes reopened by shortly before 4 p.m.