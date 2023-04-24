Live Radio
Montgomery Co. school bus crash sends 4 children, 1 adult to hospital

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 24, 2023, 11:02 AM

A school bus crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday morning sent four children and one adult to the hospital, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in Silver Spring on Old Columbia Pike between Martello Drive and Briggs Chaney Road.

A Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman said the bus was servicing Fairland Elementary School on Fairdale Road at the time of the crash.

The driver and the children were all taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

