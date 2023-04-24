Montgomery Co. school bus crash sends 4 children, 1 adult to hospital

A school bus crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday morning sent four children and one adult to the hospital, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in Silver Spring on Old Columbia Pike between Martello Drive and Briggs Chaney Road.

#BREAKING Five Children and one adult injured in a Montgomery County School Bus crash, Old Columbia Pike north of the ICC #BreakingNews #mdtraffic @nbcwashington @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/zHvP6zzjqD — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) April 24, 2023

A Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman said the bus was servicing Fairland Elementary School on Fairdale Road at the time of the crash.

The driver and the children were all taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.