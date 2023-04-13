Montgomery Co. high schools to roll out vape detectors

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they are planning to install "vape detectors" in restrooms and will require students to wear badges on campus to quickly identify potential trespassers as part of two new security measures being rolled out at some high schools.

Both measures are pilot projects that will be put in place at “select high schools” in the coming weeks, according to an April 12 school safety update from Brian Hull, Montgomery County Public Schools’ chief operating officer.

The vape detectors will “help to identify any instances of vaping or smoking in the bathrooms, allowing us to take appropriate action to prevent harm to our students’ health and safety,” Hull’s letter stated.

The letter didn’t say which high schools would be getting the vape detectors.

Earlier this year, MCPS said teachers and staff would make an effort to monitor and check restrooms throughout the school day across the district, citing an increase in smoking and drug use.

In the latest update Wednesday, Hull said officials had continued installing latches on exterior bathroom doors in middle schools to keep them open at all times.

Parents raised the alarm this winter about a spike in student overdoses, and the school system held a number of community forums to discuss the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids.

Vape detectors, which monitor abnormalities in air quality to detect the use of e-cigarettes, have been used by some schools for years as vaping among teens has taken off. About 14% of U.S. teens last year said they had recently vaped, according to survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month, officials in Stafford County, Virginia, announced plans to install vape detectors in two high schools.

High school student ID badges

Regarding the badge program, the Montgomery County update said it involves high school students wearing badges “as a way to quickly identify themselves on campus.”

The letter went on to say, “This will help our staff and security personnel to quickly recognize students who belong on campus and identify any individuals who do not.”

In January, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on a lockdown after two students from another entered the high school without permission and assaulted a student. One of the students was later reported to have had a gun, which sparked the lockdown, but no weapon was found.

It’s unclear what the badges will look like or how students will wear them. WTOP has reached out to the school system for more details from the school system.

Hull’s letter said the school system has also made other changes to Montgomery County’s safety plans, including allocating a permanent substitute to all high schools to cover increased staff absences and using “security assistant rovers” at elementary schools “as needed when safety incidents arise.”

The school system said it has also “thoroughly reviewed and revamped” its process for reporting race-based and hate-bias incident. The process now includes a new form for student victims and parents to fill out. In addition, there will now be a mandatory parent conference for any student found to have committed a hate-bias act before they can return to school.

The school system reported a string of antisemitic incident at schools earlier this year.