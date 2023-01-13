SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Report of gun after…

Report of gun after alleged assault places Montgomery Co. school on lockdown

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 13, 2023, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Montgomery County, Maryland, high school was put on lockdown Friday after a student reported seeing a gun outside the school.

Around 10 a.m., two students from another school in the county entered Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville without authorization, a Montgomery County police news release said.

The two students allegedly assaulted a Richard Montgomery High student while inside.

The two students left the high school and returned around 12:30 p.m. but did not enter. That’s when another Richard Montgomery High student thought one of the two students had a gun.

The student reported it to school security, which also shared it with the school principal. Police were called and the school was placed on lockdown.

After securing the school, the lockdown was lifted and turned into a shelter in place. No weapon was found on school property.

Officers stayed at the school until dismissal. Rockville City police are investigating the initial assault on the student.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up