Report of gun after alleged assault places Montgomery Co. school on lockdown

A Montgomery County, Maryland, high school was put on lockdown Friday after a student reported seeing a gun outside the school.

Around 10 a.m., two students from another school in the county entered Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville without authorization, a Montgomery County police news release said.

The two students allegedly assaulted a Richard Montgomery High student while inside.

The two students left the high school and returned around 12:30 p.m. but did not enter. That’s when another Richard Montgomery High student thought one of the two students had a gun.

The student reported it to school security, which also shared it with the school principal. Police were called and the school was placed on lockdown.

After securing the school, the lockdown was lifted and turned into a shelter in place. No weapon was found on school property.

Officers stayed at the school until dismissal. Rockville City police are investigating the initial assault on the student.