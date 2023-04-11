A couple taking an Easter Sunday afternoon stroll on a sleepy Montgomery County, Maryland, trail was assaulted, and their daughter said the attacker took something more than her parents' belongings.

“While materially he left only with her cellphone, he really robbed my parents of their safety and their security and their sense of security,” Tami Levey said. “I think that when you’re almost 80 years old, it’s probably really difficult to regain that sense of security.”

A security camera captured the attack as the husband and wife — both in their 70s — walked on a path behind row houses in the Crown neighborhood in Salk Circle in Gaithersburg around 5 p.m.

“Someone came up from behind,” Levey said. “They didn’t hear him. He wrestled my mom. He was stronger. She fought valiantly, but he yanked her backward. She knocked her head and he made off (with the phone).”

Levey said her parents had bruises and scrapes from the attack, but she’s confident they’ll recover.

“I’m hopeful,” Levey said. “My parents are resilient people.”

When asked what she would say to the person who attacked her parents, Levey said she wanted them to stay peaceful and never again get violent with another person.

“I would urge this person to never ever, ever physically hurt human beings — and not my parents!” Levey said.

The Gaithersburg Police Department said they are reviewing the security camera footage and investigating the assault. No arrests have been made.

Below is where the assault happened.

