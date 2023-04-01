Live Radio
Car collision in Montgomery Co. leaves 2 critically injured

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

April 1, 2023, 9:54 PM

Two people are in the hospital after a head on car crash left a car dangling over an overpass in Maryland on Saturday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and EMS reported to Norbeck Road on route 28 between Norwood Road and New Hampshire Avenue, where two cars had collided.

Spokesperson Pete Piringer confirmed that two people were trapped in their cars and were rescued by emergency personnel.

One car ended up on the guardrail above the Intercounty Connector.

The two people were transported to a nearby hospital with priority-one trauma and life-threatening injuries and priority-two trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, respectively.

All lanes are blocked on MD-28 between MD-650/New Hampshire Avenue and Norwood Road in both directions. Drivers should follow police directions and listen to traffic and weather together on the 8’s for the latest.

This story is in progress. Check back with WTOP.com for the latest.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

