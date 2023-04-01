Car collision in Montgomery Co. leaves 2 critically injured

Two people are in the hospital after a head on car crash left a car dangling over an overpass in Maryland on Friday night.

Two people are in the hospital after a head on car crash left a car dangling over an overpass in Maryland on Saturday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and EMS reported to Norbeck Road on route 28 between Norwood Road and New Hampshire Avenue, where two cars had collided.

Spokesperson Pete Piringer confirmed that two people were trapped in their cars and were rescued by emergency personnel.

One car ended up on the guardrail above the Intercounty Connector.

Update – Norbeck Rd between Norwood Rd and New Hampshire Avenue, collision, involves two (2) vehicles, near head-on, with entrapment two people have been extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 2 adults, 1 Pri1 trauma w/LT injury & 1 Pri2 trauma NLT injuries, some lanes blocked https://t.co/v8WS8FtV9o pic.twitter.com/vTiO6tuTpE — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 2, 2023

The two people were transported to a nearby hospital with priority-one trauma and life-threatening injuries and priority-two trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, respectively.

All lanes are blocked on MD-28 between MD-650/New Hampshire Avenue and Norwood Road in both directions. Drivers should follow police directions and listen to traffic and weather together on the 8’s for the latest.

