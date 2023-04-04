Live Radio
4 juveniles arrested, 1 wounded in Gaithersburg stabbing

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

April 1, 2023, 10:58 PM

Gaithersburg, Maryland, police have taken four juveniles into custody following the stabbing of a teenage girl on Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Gaithersburg police arrived at the RIO Lakefront shopping center on Grand Corner Avenue in response to reports of a stabbing. There, police discovered a young girl suffering from stab wounds.

The girl was transported to an area hospital with “superficial” and non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No further details were given about the four juveniles taken into police custody.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gaithersburg Police Investigative Section at 301-258-6400 or via anonymous tip at 301-330-4471.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

