Want a free e-scooter lesson? Montgomery Co. is offering them

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

March 31, 2023, 10:18 PM

It seems like e-scooters are just about everywhere and in every neighborhood these days.

That is why transportation officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, have decided to offer free lessons to people who want to learn how to pick up an e-scooter and ride it safely.

“It’s informal, so there’s no registration, and walk-ups are welcome,” said Ruthann Eiser, a spokeswoman with Montgomery County’s transportation department.

With the rise of ride-sharing services and the high cost of car ownership, e-scooters without charging docks have become a popular mode of transportation in many cities local and nationwide.

While some people have criticized e-scooters because they have the potential to clutter sidewalks and other pedestrian areas, those who enjoy riding them say they’re a convenient and affordable transportation option.

E-scooters are relatively easy to use and can be found and rented quickly through smartphone apps.

There are four e-scooter lessons scheduled in the coming weeks at various locations in Montgomery County.

The first is on April 16 at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, and the second is on April 29 at the Upper County Recreation Center in Gaithersburg.

Other lessons are set for May 13 at Montgomery College in Rockville and June 3 at the Wheaton Ice Arena’s back parking lot.

“Some people need some very detailed assistance downloading the app and maybe reviewing just how to use the scooter,” Eiser said. “We get many people who have never ridden a scooter before, and they get some hands-on training.”

Eiser said people who stop in for a lesson are initially encouraged to ride it without accelerating.

“We want to make certain that they feel comfortable with the breaking mechanism,” Eiser said. “Once they are comfortable with that, then they slowly accelerate and they usually do very well with that.”

There had been a lesson scheduled for Saturday, April 1. However, that was canceled due to poor weather conditions in the weather forecast.

