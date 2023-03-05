Victims of Silver Spring fire say they are blocked from their belongings unless they give up the right to sue

Residents displaced by the fire last month in Silver Spring, Maryland, say they can't retrieve their personal belongings, or move out without giving up the right to sue.

It’s been an uphill battle for residents in the aftermath of a fire at the Arrive apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, last month that left one woman dead and at least 15 others displaced.

Now, the property management company of that building is being accused of holding their belongings hostage.

Em Espey and their partner lived just a few doors down from where the 3-alarm fire started. Espey said their unit wasn’t badly damaged and they’ve been allowed to retrieve a few items.

But Espey said they were told by the property management company, Trinity Property Consultants, that they won’t be able to schedule a move out unless they agree to certain terms.

“You first have to sign a waiver saying that you understand the risks of going back into the unit and you basically aren’t going to sue,” says Espey. “We definitely don’t want to risk waiving our rights to compensation. It’s causing added stress,” they added.

The waiver reads in part:

“By signature hereto you agree that you are releasing the Owners and property managers of the Arrive Building, along with their respective, affiliates, members, officers, predecessors, successors, assigns, employees, representatives, agents, and attorneys from any and all claims, known and unknown, arising from your access to the units or arising from, or may arise from, your taking, removing or manipulating personal property in or from the units.”

Montgomery County councilmember Kate Stewart has been working closely with residents trying to pick up the pieces following the fire.

“It’s been an incredibly frustrating process,” she stressed. “We want to make sure that they’re safe and they have a community in which they can trust their building management,” said Stewart.

We have reached out to the management company and are awaiting a response.