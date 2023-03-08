Rockville man pleads guilty to raping 16-year-old girl

A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl near a pedestrian bridge in Rockville last spring.

Caden Riley, 19, of Rockville, entered a guilty plea on Friday to a second-degree rape charge and faces up to 10 years in prison, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Montgomery County police arrested and charged Riley following the report of a rape of a teenage girl — whom he had no prior contact with before — on April 16, 2022.

A 16-year-old girl told police that she had been assaulted by a man who had been riding a bicycle on the pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School.

According to the report, the girl said she was sitting on the bridge and watching the cars go by when the man approached her and struck up a conversation.

He asked her to play a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors and said if she lost, she’d have to kiss him.

The man then grabbed the girl and attacked her on a grassy area.

After canvassing the area, officers found Riley, who was 18 at the time.

Detectives interviewed the girl and executed a search warrant at Riley’s home, where they found evidence, including his bicycle and clothing that matched the girl’s description, police said.

In an interview with police, Riley provided few details to what happened but expressed remorse, according to charging documents.

He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree assault the day after the assault

Riley is scheduled for sentencing on July 28, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.