18-year-old man charged with rape for alleged assault of Rockville girl

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rockville and Montgomery County law enforcement responded to a Rockville home for the report of a rape that had just occurred, according to a news release.

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with rape after he allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Rockville, Maryland.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rockville and Montgomery County law enforcement responded to a Rockville home for the report of a rape that had just occurred, according to a news release.

There, a 16-year-old girl told police she had been assaulted by a man who had been riding a bicycle on the pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School.

The responding officers canvassed the area and located Caden Isaiah Riley, 18, a resident of Rockville.

Detectives interviewed the girl and executed a search warrant at Riley’s home. Inside, they located items of evidentiary value, according to police. While interviewing Riley, further evidence was obtained indicating him as a suspect, police said.

Riley was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, and one count of first-degree assault.