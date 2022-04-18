RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 18-year-old man charged with…

18-year-old man charged with rape for alleged assault of Rockville girl

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 17, 2022, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with rape after he allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Rockville, Maryland.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rockville and Montgomery County law enforcement responded to a Rockville home for the report of a rape that had just occurred, according to a news release.

There, a 16-year-old girl told police she had been assaulted by a man who had been riding a bicycle on the pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School.

The responding officers canvassed the area and located Caden Isaiah Riley, 18, a resident of Rockville.

Detectives interviewed the girl and executed a search warrant at Riley’s home. Inside, they located items of evidentiary value, according to police. While interviewing Riley, further evidence was obtained indicating him as a suspect, police said.

Riley was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, and one count of first-degree assault.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up