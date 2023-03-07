Rockville man accused in string of thefts after robbing Girl Scout troop

The Montgomery County Police Department said Tuesday that 24-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison, who was taken into custody on Friday, is accused of four additional robberies across Rockville in February.

A Rockville man, accused of stealing money from a Girl Scout troop outside a grocery store, is also suspected of carrying out a spate of armed robberies in the Maryland city.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Tuesday that 24-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison, who was taken into custody on Friday, is accused of four additional robberies across Rockville in February.

Harrison allegedly robbed a food delivery driver in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive on Feb. 18 while displaying a handgun in his waistband.

Three days later, Harrison is accused of demanding money from a Smoothie King employee on Shady Grove Road while concealing a knife.

On Feb. 25, police claim Harrison entered the Wing Stop on Shady Grove Road and forced a worker to hand him money from the register at gunpoint.

Harrison was also implicated in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Darnestown Road the following week.

Harrison faces a number of assault and firearm-related charges, including first-degree assault, armed robbery and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond at a Montgomery County detention facility.