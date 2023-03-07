Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville man accused in…

Rockville man accused in string of thefts after robbing Girl Scout troop

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

March 7, 2023, 4:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Rockville man, accused of stealing money from a Girl Scout troop outside a grocery store, is also suspected of carrying out a spate of armed robberies in the Maryland city.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Tuesday that 24-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison, who was taken into custody on Friday, is accused of four additional robberies across Rockville in February.

Harrison allegedly robbed a food delivery driver in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive on Feb. 18 while displaying a handgun in his waistband.

Three days later, Harrison is accused of demanding money from a Smoothie King employee on Shady Grove Road while concealing a knife.

On Feb. 25, police claim Harrison entered the Wing Stop on Shady Grove Road and forced a worker to hand him money from the register at gunpoint.

Harrison was also implicated in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Darnestown Road the following week.

Harrison faces a number of assault and firearm-related charges, including first-degree assault, armed robbery and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond at a Montgomery County detention facility.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up