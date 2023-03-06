Live Radio
Rockville man charged with robbing Girl Scout troop

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

March 6, 2023, 9:59 AM

A man in Rockville, Maryland, has been charged with robbery after police say he stole money from a Girl Scout troop selling cookies outside a grocery store last month.

According to the Rockville City Police Department, 24-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison of Rockville approached the Girl Scouts, who were selling cookies in front of a Safeway on Shady Grove Road on Feb. 12, and stole their money.

On Feb. 18, police said Harrison, armed with a handgun, also robbed a food delivery driver on Fallsgrove Drive near Montgomery Avenue

Police arrested Harrison Friday. He now faces armed robbery, robbery, firearm possession, second-degree assault and numerous weapon charges.

Police haven’t said how they connected Harrison to the crimes.

However, investigators searched Harrison’s home after obtaining a warrant and found “multiple items of evidentiary value,” police said in a news release. Additional charges may be added.

Harrison is currently being held at the Montgomery County jail on bond.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

