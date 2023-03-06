Rockville man charged with robbing Girl Scout troop

A man in Rockville, Maryland, has been charged with robbery after police say he stole money from a Girl Scout troop selling cookies outside a grocery store last month.

According to the Rockville City Police Department, 24-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison of Rockville approached the Girl Scouts, who were selling cookies in front of a Safeway on Shady Grove Road on Feb. 12, and stole their money.

On Feb. 18, police said Harrison, armed with a handgun, also robbed a food delivery driver on Fallsgrove Drive near Montgomery Avenue

Police arrested Harrison Friday. He now faces armed robbery, robbery, firearm possession, second-degree assault and numerous weapon charges.

Police haven’t said how they connected Harrison to the crimes.

However, investigators searched Harrison’s home after obtaining a warrant and found “multiple items of evidentiary value,” police said in a news release. Additional charges may be added.

Harrison is currently being held at the Montgomery County jail on bond.