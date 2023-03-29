DC man sentenced for Montgomery Co. pharmacy heists

A D.C. man was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison for his role in two Montgomery County, Maryland, heists that cleared locked pharmacy shelves of thousands of opioids and narcotics pills, according to officials.

Carlos Zackery, 26, and his half brother, Dionte Taylor, 25, held up the staff at Walgreens in Bethesda’s Bradley Shopping Center on Dec. 23, 2021, clearing the pharmacy’s locked shelves of 5,692 opioids and narcotics pills valued at nearly $16,000, prosecutors said.

A week and a half later, on Jan. 4, 2022, the two men robbed the Giant Foods Pharmacy near Leisure World in Silver Spring, where a pharmacy clerk activated the silent alarm.

Montgomery County police were able to arrest Zackery and Taylor with 4,950 pills and 1,237 items described as controlled substances, valued at a total of $33,128.

Zackery pleaded guilty in September 2022 to six armed robberies, nine first-degree assaults, and two conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges. Taylor was sentenced on Jan. 20 to 12 years in prison, after pleading guilty to 13 counts related to the armed robberies.

In a statement, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy noted the bravery of the Silver Spring pharmacy clerk’s actions with the silent alarm. He also praised the actions of the officers.

“In the case of the most recent robbery, officers were able to prevent thousands of narcotics and opioid pills from hitting the streets,” McCarthy said.