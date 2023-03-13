DC man charged in string of carjackings, shootings across region

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, arrested a D.C. man who allegedly shot a woman in the face while attempting to steal her car, shot at a man on a Metro train and attempted a string of carjackings — all on Saturday morning.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, arrested a D.C. resident who allegedly shot a woman in the face while attempting to steal her car, shot at a man on a Metro train and attempted a string of carjackings — all on Saturday morning.

Monteray Horn, 43, was arrested in Wheaton at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, just moments after police say he shot a woman while attempting to steal her Honda Civic on Ring Road near the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery. Police said she was in serious but stable condition by Monday afternoon.

Officials said the series of incidents began unfolding earlier Saturday, when Horn boarded a train in Southeast D.C. with a handgun. While onboard in the Anacostia neighborhood, he shot at a man, damaging his clothing without injuring him, police said.

Horn got off the train at an unknown stop in D.C. before carjacking a vehicle, police said. He eventually abandoned that vehicle, and boarded a Metro train to the Wheaton Metro stop.

The department said Horn attempted to carjack an Audi occupied by a woman and her children at the Westfield Wheaton Mall at about 11:06 a.m. Police said the woman was able to get her children out of the car and run away. After Horn was unable to start the car, officers said, he abandoned the vehicle and attempted to carjack a small red Honda and then a BMW. Police believe Horn shot at the BMW, but no one was injured.

Horn allegedly tried to open the door of two more cars. The first driver drove away without injuries, and the second driver was the woman that police said Horn shot in the face.

Horn then fled the scene. Montgomery County officers tracked him to the 2900 block of Faulkner Place, where they said he was found trying to break into a home by smashing a window with the butt of his gun.

Horn was arrested without incident and is being held without bond. He is charged with multiple counts of carjacking, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, felony possession of a gun and home invasion.

He was recently released from federal prison after serving a 17-year sentence for the sexual assault of a child and is a registered sex offender.