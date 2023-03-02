2 Capitol Heights men arrested in connection to Silver Spring shooting

Two Capitol Heights, Maryland, men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Silver Spring earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County police reported that Kajohn and Ahmahd McCombs, both 22-years-old, are in custody following the death of Deandre Keith Ellis, 23.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.

Around 10:15 p.m. on March 5, officers responded to the location for a welfare check call. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered Ellis deceased in a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

The two men are being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, but their bond information is unavailable.

NBC Washington reported that a press conference occurred in the same area of this homicide three weeks before the shooting. Leaders in Montgomery County were announcing new legislation aimed at improving late-night safety in Silver Spring.

The proposed bill would require businesses that are open late to develop safety plans and calls for improved lighting and adding more security cameras.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).