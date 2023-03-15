Should late night businesses develop crime prevention plans in Montgomery Co.

Residents in Montgomery County are increasingly concerned about fighting crime. This includes protecting those who work on the late-shift.

According to Jane Redicker, president of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, residents are increasingly concerned about fighting crime. This includes protecting those who work the late-shift.

Redicker recently testified before the Montgomery County Council in favor of a bill designed to curb crime in Montgomery County. “This bill is about public safety for everybody,” she said.

The bill would require certain businesses in the county that operate between midnight and 6 a.m. to submit a “late-night safety plan” that would be approved by the Montgomery County Police Department. Under the bill, certain types of business, especially those that have generated a large number of calls for service, could be required to

Hiring security personnel and providing training

Installing additional exterior lighting and digital security cameras

Clearing exterior, outside looking windows of obstructions

If security cameras are required, then the plan would require the late night business to provide video recordings to MCPD upon demand if a violent felony is being investigated.

According to the bill, MCPD could also recommend, but not require, a business to search patrons by the use of metal detectors, magnetometers, or pat downs.

Redicker talked up the vibrancy of Silver Spring, but then she said increased violence in the community “has people scared.” She is conceded that increased violent crime isn’t isolated to Silver Spring but said, “here is where we live and work, and here is where we want to make a difference.”

Last week, a Washington Post-Schar School poll asked people in the D.C. area how safe they feel from crime. The poll found that 77% of residents in D.C., which Silver Spring borders, feel “very” or “somewhat” safe from crime in their neighborhoods. And in Maryland’s suburbs, 86% of people say they feel safe.

In Redicker’s view, the bill helps make sure that businesses in areas that generate a high number of police calls “do their part to assure safety for the whole community.”

Jackie Greenbaum, who owns the Quarry House Tavern, spoke in opposition. “My primary reason for opposing it is that it shifts the responsibility away from the government to private businesses where it doesn’t belong.”

Greenbaum also questioned whether there’s a “causal relationship” between late night establishments and crime. “I don’t know that there’s evidence to support this,” she said.

She also pointed out that “the awful murder that took place in the Wayne Avenue garage took place at 9 p.m.” She was referring to the death of a 62-year-old man, Charles Reynolds, who had been out to dinner with his family when he was shot in the Silver Spring parking garage.

According to Montgomery County Police, no arrests have been made in that case, which remains under investigation.

And in a letter regarding the proposed legislation, County Executive Marc Elrich voiced his support, saying it would help the whole county’s economic growth.

“This Bill will help to ensure that the County public safety agencies

and businesses are working synergistically to ensure there are improvements to the balance of

safety and vibrancy throughout our County,” Elrich said in the letter.

Bill 14-23 was introduced last month. A work session on the bill is scheduled for March 27.