With costs up and the clock ticking, Montgomery Co. continues push for new police station

Montgomery County's plans to build a new 6th District police station could finally get underway after more than 17 years — but it will require approval from the county council for an additional $5.9 million.

The project for the 6th District station, which is located in Montgomery Village, has been delayed multiple times over the years due to fiscal constraints.

The building’s current lease allows the landlord to terminate at any time by providing 18 months notice. With the lease for the current 6th District station running out in December 2025, time constraints have become a major factor alongside cost.

Asked by Montgomery County Council member Sidney Katz if the county could get the new station built by the time the lease runs out, David Dise, the director of the Department of General Services, answered yes.

“I’ve already got a list of people I’ll fire if that doesn’t happen,” Dise joked.

Dise said he believes the work could be completed by the time the lease is up, but he said the approval for the additional funding is needed soon because of the continuing challenges spurred by supply chain issues.

For mechanical devices that may need to be ordered, Dise said the backlog is incredible, with wait times as long as 50 weeks.

“We have worked with the contractor to make sure that some of these long-lead items are advance-purchased at their risk,” Dise said.

The new building for the station would include a surface parking lot with 37 parking spaces and a parking garage for as many as 160 cars. The parking garage would also have space for a large evidence room.

With the additional $5.9 million, the total cost of the project would come to $37.8 million.

The 6th District in Montgomery Village is the third busiest police district in Montgomery County behind those in the 3rd District of Silver Spring and the 4th District of Wheaton, according to a memo prepared by council legislative analyst Susan Farag.