Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police: Silver Spring attempted…

Police: Silver Spring attempted carjacking suspect stopped by stick shift

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 3:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a Silver Spring grocery store was thwarted by the suspect’s inability to drive a stick shift, according to police.

On Monday, the victim was approached by a man at the Safeway in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, according to detectives from the Montgomery County police’s major crimes division. The man displayed a knife and demanded the car keys from the victim, who complied.

Unable to drive because it was a manual transmission, the suspect then left the vehicle and ran away.

The suspect is described by police as approximately 20 years old, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect or crime is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 866-411-TIPS (8477) and may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Below is a map of where the attempted carjacking occurred:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up