Police: Silver Spring attempted carjacking suspect stopped by stick shift

An attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a Silver Spring grocery store was thwarted by the suspect's inability to drive a stick shift, according to police.

On Monday, the victim was approached by a man at the Safeway in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, according to detectives from the Montgomery County police’s major crimes division. The man displayed a knife and demanded the car keys from the victim, who complied.

Unable to drive because it was a manual transmission, the suspect then left the vehicle and ran away.

The suspect is described by police as approximately 20 years old, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect or crime is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 866-411-TIPS (8477) and may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Below is a map of where the attempted carjacking occurred: