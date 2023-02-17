Montgomery Village fire, sparked by incense, forces 11 out of their homes

A fire in Montgomery Village, Maryland, spread to three townhomes, displacing 11 people Thursday night, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Unattended incense ignited curtains inside a second-floor bedroom of one of the townhomes on Club Lake Road near Watkins Mill Road, according to county fire spokesman Pete Piringer.

Thursday evening @mcfrs FFs encountered a well-developed fire on 2nd floor of 2-story, middle-of-row townhouse @MontgomeryCoMD ~80 FFs responded, all occupants got out (after trying to extinguish fire themselves before calling 911), no injuries, several families displaced https://t.co/Sk48d1ta3n pic.twitter.com/zXh5m2ZcEp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 17, 2023

Some 80 firefighters showed up just before 9:30 p.m. to fight the flames, which were knocked down in about an hour. The fire spread to two adjacent townhomes, displacing a total of 11 residents. Everyone made it out and no one was hurt, Piringer said.

The fire caused about $380,000 in damage.

Below is a map of where it occurred.