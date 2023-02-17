Live Radio
Montgomery Village fire, sparked by incense, forces 11 out of their homes

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com
Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 17, 2023, 12:18 PM

A fire in Montgomery Village, Maryland, spread to three townhomes, displacing 11 people Thursday night, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Unattended incense ignited curtains inside a second-floor bedroom of one of the townhomes on Club Lake Road near Watkins Mill Road, according to county fire spokesman Pete Piringer.

Some 80 firefighters showed up just before 9:30 p.m. to fight the flames, which were knocked down in about an hour. The fire spread to two adjacent townhomes, displacing a total of 11 residents. Everyone made it out and no one was hurt, Piringer said.

The fire caused about $380,000 in damage.

