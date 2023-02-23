Montgomery Co. police release video of deadly shooting inside Metrobus

Police in Montgomery County have released video of a man walking into a Metro Bus in White Oak, opening fire on a teenager, and running away.

The Feb. 17 shooting happened on the Z6 bus near the busy White Oak Shopping Center and left 19-year-old Justice T’Ziyan Elliott dead. Police described the suspect in the video as a Black man with a slim build, aged 18 to 20, 5’10” in height, with short, black hair.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a black coat with fur around the hood, black jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a white backpack.

Police said they’d like to hear from anyone on the bus or anyone else with more information on the case. The department is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477).