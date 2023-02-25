Man pleads guilty for first-degree murder of former Chevy Chase Village manager

An ex-employee of Geoffrey Biddle, former manager of the historic Maryland community of Chevy Chase Village who was found dead in his home in June 2021, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said that Billy Phillips, 38, of Rockville, entered a guilty plea Friday for first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for Biddle’s death on June 23, 2021.

Phillips may serve life in prison plus an extra 65 years when he is sentenced on March 10. The state of Maryland will seek the maximum penalty, according to officials.

Montgomery County police found Biddle shot dead in his house on Windsor Lane in Bethesda at about 11:30 a.m. on June 24, 2021. Biddle’s co-workers had asked them to check on him after they received a suspicious email from him on June 23 and he didn’t arrive for work on the following day.

At the time of his death, Biddle was CEO of the Rockville-based company Payment Solutions. Charging documents note that Phillips had been fired from Payment Solutions in May or June of 2020 for “lack of performance.”

Witnesses said Phillips had been in financial despair and was fired from a job in April 2021 for fraud. At the time of Phillips’ arrest, according to police, Biddle’s bank card and checkbook were in his car.

Police said they believe Phillips went to Biddle’s home to steal checks and upon encountering him in the home, shot and killed him before taking checks, cash and credit cards.