Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school

A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland.

This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer.

In a letter to the school community, Northwood staff said that Montgomery County police were informed about the flyer and investigating who was responsible for placing it on school grounds.

“In very clear terms, this action does not represent the Northwood community and any individuals violating our student and community’s feelings and safety and belonging will be dealt with at the to the full extent [of the school’s code of conduct],” the letter said, which was obtained by WTOP.

The school requested additional presence from its community engagement officer and “increased vigilance” from its security team in the letter.

Northwood said it’s working with its Jewish Culture Club on the importance of education against hate and violence.

“The Northwood community stands united that this hatred does not, and will never, represent us and will never be welcomed,” the letter said.

It’s the latest in a series of recent incidents involving alleged hate speech in the county’s schools. There were four instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Montgomery County Public Schools last month, including swastikas found on a desk in Magruder High School on Jan. 25.

A racial slur was found scratched onto a locker at Gaithersburg High School on Jan. 29, days after hateful graffiti was found in the high school.