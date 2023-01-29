Antisemitic graffiti found on desk at Magruder High School

The school's principal, Leroy Evans, said in a letter to families that the graffiti was a "very serious racially insensitive incident."

For the fourth time this month, antisemitic graffiti has been found at a Montgomery County public school.

Bethesda Beat reports that the graffiti was found on a desk at Magruder High School on Wednesday.

He added that the school is still in the early stages of the investigation and plans to interview students who may know more about the graffiti.

Swastikas were also found on student desks at three separate schools earlier in the month, according to a statement from Montgomery County Public Schools.

Council member Dawn Luedtke said in a statement on Facebook that she was “angered to learn of yet another antisemitic incident at one of our schools today, this time Magruder High School. We’re going to do everything in our power to ensure the County and MCPS are using all available tools and means of community outreach and education to prevent this unacceptable hate.”

Cases of vandalism appear to be trending in Montgomery County.

In addition to the instances in January, a sign at Walt Whitman High School was also vandalized with antisemitic graffiti back in December. In November, antisemitic graffiti was discovered along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information about those two incidents by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Solvers website.